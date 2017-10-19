Bill Wilson was driving down a rural road near McCord, Sask., when a grasshopper flew into his vehicle and landed on his chest. He grabbed the insect and flung it out the window. A few minutes later, he realized his wedding ring was gone.

That was around 45 years ago.

Wilson, now 80, farmed near the small community, a little more than 100 kilometres northeast of the Monche crossing at the American border. At the time, he didn't always wear his ring, as it was a safety hazard during farm work.

Still, the it meant enough to him that he launched a search. They even used a metal detector on a number of occasions, according to his son Stuart Wilson.

Bill Wilson, left, appears next to his wife Audrey Walker on their wedding day, July 9,1966. (Submitted by Anne Hayter)

"We looked off and on for years. Every time I drove by there, I drove with my head out the window," he said.

However, if the ring had landed in a cultivated field, finding it would be like looking for a needle in a haystack, he said.

A chance encounter

Recently, a woman who lived roughly a mile from where the ring was lost, happened upon the ring as she was walking along the road one day.

She phoned her grandmother to tell her about the find and inquired about how to find the owner. She'd found it by "the old school marker," she told her grandmother.

"Well, that school's been closed for fifty years, and anyone that had a wedding ring before that is long since dead, so just forget about it," the woman's grandmother replied, according to Wilson who recounted the tale to CBC.

Return of the ring

Wilson said he just happened to have coffee with "Grandma" just a couple days after the find, and she mentioned it to him, asking if he knew anyone who'd lost a ring in the area.

"I told her, yes, I did. I told her it was me and I told her what was engraved inside it," he recalled.

"I kinda wish I had a picture of her face."

The woman's mouth dropped open and her eyes got big, he recalled.

"I don't believe it," he remembered her saying, noting Wilson was only the second person she'd asked about the missing ring.

Bill Wilson has been married for more than 50 years. His wedding ring was lost for around 45. (Submitted by Anne Hayter)

Wilson remembers being "awed" after getting the ring back, looking at it sitting on his coffee table in front of him.

The ring was missing for the better part of his marriage, he said, noting he's been married for 51 years. Most of his children were so young when he lost it that they don't even recall seeing it.

"It's a little worse for wear," he said.

But as he never bought a replacement, the long-lost ring is now back on his finger.