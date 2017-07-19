A wild storm seemed to end as quickly as it began, according to one resident from Walheim, Sask.

Judi Gurski said she heard a big wind come up as the intense storm rolled through the community Tuesday after 8 p.m.

"It was raining cats and dogs," she said.

The cracking noises followed shortly after the heavy rain began.

"I looked out the side window — and we have a huge tree right beside our house — and it had snapped like a toothpick."

Joeleane Klaassen wrote on Facebook that this "tree isn't from our yard. Luckily there wasn't any damage inside the house and we weren't home." (Joeleane Klaassen/Facebook )

Gurski said the tree fell on her husband's truck. They looked at the backyard and saw three more had landed on their garage.

"I'd never seen a storm quite like that before," she said.

Her first instinct was to take cover in the basement, because she didn't know if a tornado were close by, but thought one could be.

"But it started and stopped so quickly. It was amazing."

One resident wrote that they "watched this funnel cloud almost send us straight to Oz." (Leah Guidinger Tyree/Facebook)

Residents of Waldheim, Sask., used social media to share their weather woes.

People reported seeing a combination of funnel clouds, high winds, heavy rain and hail.

After the storm, they reported property damage and said massive trees had been uprooted out of the ground.

Renee Kwitkoski wrote the storm "sounded like metal being bent. Like watching the movie Twister."

Kwitkoski also shared pictures of the aftermath and said "that was the most scariest sound I have ever heard....my worst nightmare... a tornado in my own backyard."

Walheim, Sask., is situated about 57 kilometres north of Saskatoon. (Submitted )

One resident said they saw a funnel cloud form and "rip through the pasture and then swirl over our house. Never touched down, but lots of rain hail and wind as you all witnessed."

TJ. Hiebert wrote that the weather took out the power line, and the fence.

As soon as the weather calmed down, Gurski saw the Waldham Fire department out and about dealing with downed power lines. She said she'll have to look into filing an insurance claim, but she's happy it wasn't worse.

CBC News is waiting to hear back from Environment Canada about the storm.

