People in southwest Saskatchewan were enjoying some of the warmest temperatures in the country Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada reported around 2 p.m. CST that Maple Creek was the warmest spot in Canada as it reached 18.4 C. That breaks the community's previous record for Feb. 15: 10.4 C set in 1998.

Toronto's temperature around the same time was –1 C, while Vancouver was reporting 10.6 C.

Maple Creek wasn't the only place setting a record in Saskatchewan.

As of 2:30 p.m., other records included: