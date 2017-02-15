People in southwest Saskatchewan were enjoying some of the warmest temperatures in the country Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada reported around 2 p.m. CST that Maple Creek was the warmest spot in Canada as it reached 18.4 C. That breaks the community's previous record for Feb. 15: 10.4 C set in 1998.
Toronto's temperature around the same time was –1 C, while Vancouver was reporting 10.6 C.
Maple Creek wasn't the only place setting a record in Saskatchewan.
As of 2:30 p.m., other records included:
- Moose Jaw reaching 8.8 C, beating the previous record of 8.3 C from 1916.
- Swift Current reaching 10.5 C, beating the previous record of 8.3 C from 1916.
- Key Lake reaching 4.3 C, beating the previous record of 3.9 C from 1977.
- Elbow reaching 7.1 C, beating the previous record of 5.2 C from 1983.