Three people were taken to hospital after a serious assault with a weapon in North Central Regina on Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of Montague Street at about 3:45 a.m.

Officers found two men and a woman with a variety of injuries.

Regina police are still trying to locate and identify the suspects.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.