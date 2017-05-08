The sentencing hearing for a Regina teen who killed a 16-year-old in 2015 continued Monday afternoon with the eyewitness account of a constable who gathered evidence from the killer's bedroom.

The officer with the Regina Police Service took photos in the boy's room the day after Hannah Leflar was stabbed a total of 10 times on Jan. 12, 2015.

According to the officer's testimony, when looking for evidence on Jan. 13 he found bloody jeans and a broken phone.

He also took photos of many weapons he found in the then-16-year-old's room.

The list of weapons included knives, samurai swords, pellet guns, a hacksaw, a bow and arrow and a baseball ball with nails on the end.

The community held a vigil one week after the teen's stabbing death. (CBC)

A second witness was also supposed to testify Monday afternoon but has been pushed to later in the week.



The accused, now 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



If he is sentenced as a youth, he could be out of prison in less than four years with credit for time served.



If he's sentenced as an adult, which the Crown and Leflar's family are pushing for, he would serve a life sentence in a federal penitentiary with no chance of parole for 10 years.

His name would also be made public.

The hearing continues Tuesday morning with two psychologists set to testify.