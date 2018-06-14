'We are a resilient team': Regina Riot undefeated going into women's football playoffs

The Regina Riot Women's Football team had their first undefeated regular season and are confident going into the upcoming cross-conference final, despite recent off-the-field distractions.

Quarterback Aimee Kowalski said it felt good for the team to be a dominant force.

"It's something I can finally tick off my goals list," Kowalski said. "I've always wanted to have an undefeated season and finally we met our goal."

On June 10, a Regina Riot manager's van was stolen and with it, the team's jerseys. The team said the jerseys are estimated at $15 000 in value. Kowalski said it was disappointing but the team isn't focusing on the loss.

"With any disappointing information you kind of go through a little process of disbelief," she said. "But we can only control what we can control."

The 31-year-old has been with the Regina Riot for eight years.

"We are a resilient team. I don't see it affecting us too much," she said.

At the last game on June 3, Aimee threw two touchdown passes to her younger sister Alex Kowalski.

Alex Kowalski said her favourite part of playing with the Regina Riot Football team was the relationships she was able to build. (Submitted by Regina Riot Football team)

Aimee said being sisters and playing together gives them an advantage.

"We think the same," Aimee said. "A lot of the time we can look at each other and we don't really have to say anything we just know what the other one is thinking."

Alex said she started playing with the team because of her sister.

"I think it's good, like we can hold each other accountable," Alex said.

From 'non-existent' to 'a force'

Aimee said when she started with the Regina Riot, there was nothing for her athletically after university.

"At that point [women's football] was non-existent really," Aimee said. "I know it wasn't as structured or as time consuming as what we put in now."

"I was one of the people out there putting up posters and trying to recruit anyone and everyone so that we could field a team," she said.

The Regina Riot Football team won the Western Women's Canadian Football League in 2017. (Submitted by Regina Riot Football Team)

Aimee said coaching was the main factor that lead the Regina Riot to where they are now and that better coaches brings in better athletes as well.

"The women's programs in Saskatchewan are definitely some of the best programs in the country, never mind the world," Aimee said. "Saskatchewan is a force to be reckoned with."

New minor women's football

Aimee said she thinks the Regina Riot's success has helped build women's football in Saskatchewan. At the June 3 game the Regina Riot invited two minor women's football teams from Moosomin and Melville.

"This is the first year there's ever been a female minor league. So we're pretty happy about that," Aimee said. "We're pretty excited to have them out to our game because they're our future."

I didn't have the opportunity. - Aimee Kowalski

Alex said some Regina Riot players did mini camps with some of the women in the minor teams in Moosomin and Melville. As well, after a Winnipeg game, the Regina Riot had breakfast with a minor team and held a Q&A.

"It's nice to see young girls want to play and want to get involved," Alex said.

Aimee said football has given her the chance to play, travel and represent her country and she wants young girls to know they could do that too.

"I like to think that I've had pretty awesome opportunities in my life to play sports and to be able to role model that for young girls is pretty honourable," Aimee said. "I would love for the younger generation to have the opportunities I've had."

"My hopes are that football will also be there for them when they're my age," Aimee said.

The Riot will host the Edmonton Storm in the cross conference finals on June 17 at Mosaic Stadium.