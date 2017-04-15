In 13 years, the World Class Players Cup went from a few teams playing the beautiful game, to 70 teams competing for the gold.

"You're going to see a lot of excitement, a lot of music of all genres: drums, singing, screaming, the whole works. It's a culture of soccer experience," said Kevin Holness, the founder of the tournament.

Competition wrapped for the under 15 boys and girls teams on Friday night. The U15 boys gold medal went to Argentina for their 6-0 win over France.The U15 girls Japan team beat Ireland 5-3 and took home the gold.

More finals Saturday

On Saturday, the U17 boys and girls, U21 boys, men's, women's and masters teams are all playing for gold at the Evraz Place Credit Union EventPlex.

Holness says the environment and the community participation is worth coming out for, even for people who aren't the biggest soccer fans.

"Come out and enjoy it even if you're not a soccer fan, just come out and experience the atmosphere and the culture," said Holness.

"One thing that has been a gift for us is the cultural experience of all the different nations that come out and celebrate the sport."