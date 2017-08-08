Regina Mayor Michael Fougere says there is no question the new Mosaic Stadium offers an adequate water supply to event goers.

On Sunday, local lawyer Gerald Heinrichs, from Merchant Law Group, issued a letter to senior medical officer Dr. George Carson and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, asking them to investigate whether water is accessible enough to call the stadium safe.

Fougere would not comment directly on the letter but said there are four public water fountains at the facility, multiple other areas to get water, and water for purchase from many vendors.

"It is a very safe environment. In fact, the previous stadium had no water fountains," he said.

With the stadium reaching its capacity of 33,000, that meant it had one fountain for every 8,250 people. (Melissa Fiacco/Twitter)

Heinrich's letter was sparked by fan outrage after a Saskatchewan Roughriders game on July 29. The temperature in Regina reached 32 C and there were massive lineups at the four existing water fountains in the new stadium.

According to Heinrichs, 21 people were treated at the game for "heat-related symptoms" and another two were taken to hospital.

Is this a water for profit situation? Regina lawyer calls for response to Mosaic water fountain scarcity https://t.co/u1HsY6CI2Y — @SenSincmurr

Fougere urges Rider fans to be prepared for conditions when they attend games.

"Is it really cold? Is it really hot? In this case it was really hot. Prepare yourself when you go in," he said.

The City of Regina owns the facility but after construction and test events were completed, management and maintenance was handed over to Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

REAL was contacted by CBC and would not comment specifically about the water fountains on Tuesday.

"We strive to provide a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience and will continue to communicate with guests to help them prepare for attending stadium events, especially when extreme weather occurs like the July 29 Rider game," a spokesperson said in an email.