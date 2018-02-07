A water main break at Regina's Pioneer Village on Tuesday caused flooding at the facility, just a few days after it was put under a "Do Not Consume" drinking water advisory, due to an unrelated boiler leak.

The break on the water line is believed to have been caused by extreme cold, as a nearby door malfunctioned and was left open, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Parts of the facility, including its southwest entrance, beauty salon, some of the cafeteria, an adjacent hallway and some basement areas, were flooded.

While there was no danger of fire, the break triggered a fire code call, a complete water shutdown, and a fire suppression system shutdown.

The fire department responded to the fire code and gave an all-clear. The sprinkler system has since been fixed and water was restored by the afternoon. The "Do Not Consume" water advisory was also lifted.

Two companies are assessing the damage and the need for repairs, due to the water main break. The health authority will be providing updates on the state of repairs to residents, visitors and staff.

People are asked to use the southeast entrance until further notice.