Rising water levels bring road closures, flooding in parts of Sask.

As spring-like temperatures arrive in Saskatchewan, so do rising water levels.

Some highways and areas around the province are experiencing high water levels and runoffs, which are affecting travel.

Wadena RCMP are warning drivers to be cautious while driving along Highway 16 between Elfros and Leslie as water is rising on the shoulder of the road.

The Saskatchewan highway hotline lists a few highway closures and delays due to high water levels:

Highway 335, four kilometres west of junction highway 35 to Gronlid, is closed.

Highway 8, three kilometres north of Swan Plain to Forest Boundary, is closed.

Highway 8, area of Kamsack to 16.5 kilometres south of Pelly, expected delays of under 20 minutes.

Wakaw Lake is experiencing a spring melt as well, with the boat launch and road leading up to the boat launch being washed out as of yesterday.

Spring melt at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wakaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wakaw</a> lake today was out of control. Boat launch / road completely washed away! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> <a href="https://t.co/hQFv0CVZqj">pic.twitter.com/hQFv0CVZqj</a> —@Aaronisbuilding

Despite the road closures and water runoffs, the Water Security Agency in Saskatchewan says there is no major cause for concern.

"Provincial runoff continues to progress, accelerated by the return of close to normal spring weather conditions in some of the temperatures," said Patrick Boyle, spokesperson for the Water Security Agency.

"Most of the southern half of the province is set to experience a below normal, to a well-below normal, runoff and in many areas the runoff is close to being entirely finished," he said.

Each part of the province experiences different levels of water runoff, says Boyle, with communities in the Maidstone, Prince Albert and Hudson Bay areas experiencing localized flooding.

However, Boyle says that is to be expected this time of year and the Water Security Agency is monitoring it.

"When you get that accelerated melt, water comes off the landscape fairly quickly."

"It's not uncommon this time of year to see some of that, especially with what we saw here with some temperatures in big swings," he said