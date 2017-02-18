It has been unseasonably warm in Regina over the last week, with several days above freezing temperature, but that's not going to stop the Waskimo Winter Festival from going ahead.

The festival, which last took place in 2001 returns to Regina on Monday and will offer both indoor and outdoor activities for families to enjoy.

Festival producer Jim Aho said the warm weather won't be an issue. Engineers were out measuring the ice covering Wascana Lake on Friday and said the ice thickness was at 30 centimetres, Aho said.

The weather is warmer than organizers had hoped for, though. -5 C would be ideal, said Aho. Instead, temperatures could hit 5 C with sunshine.

"We'll take what we've got," Aho said.

The weather has had its effect on the ice. It's slippery, sloppy and slushy, but still entirely safe, according to Aho. People are encouraged to stick to the snowy parts of the ice surface and appropriate footwear is encouraged.

"It's a full program. Certainly, the afternoon of Monday would be prime time for Waskimo."

If the weather refuses to cooperate, some events may need to be moved. If that situation arises, Aho said it will be communicated through various channels.

"The festival is a go. There's no question about that."

The festival will feature ice sailing, a fat bike display, cross-country skiing and for the first time ever, snow cricket.

A full list of activities, both inside and outside, can be found online.