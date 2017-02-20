It'll be a warmer-than-usual February day today, but Regina's Waskimo winter festival is a go and big crowds are expected.

A slew of outdoor events will take place on Wascana Lake east of the Broad Street bridge as the festival makes its return after an absence of 16 years.



Organizers say engineers have tested the ice, and it's 30 inches (76 centimetres) thick across the east lake.

Generally, about 15 in. (38 cm) is considered safe, the organizers say.



But with the forecast of sunshine and 6 C today, it's going to be slushy, so waterproof footwear is advised.

The ice surface has been cleared, but it's very slippery from all the thawing and freezing, so people should stay on the path created along the shoreline.

In addition to the outdoor fun, there's also an indoor children's carnival inside the Conexus Arts Centre.

It starts at 1 p.m. CST.

Two events have been cancelled due tot the warm weather and lack of snow: cross-country skiing and the "fat bike" races.

The festival will also feature ice sailing and snow cricket.

A full list of activities, both inside and outside, can be found online.