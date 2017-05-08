A new event in Regina is drumming up publicity through 'sightings' of an Ogopogo-like swamp monster in Wascana Lake.

Swamp Fest, as it's appropriately named, is an independent music and arts festival organized by community members set to take place Sept. 8 and 9 at different venues in the city.

Library Voices singer Carl Johnson is helping to build buzz around a local festival with tales of a swamp monster in Wascana lake. (Carl Johnson/Facebook)

As a teaser for the festival, organizers will be holding a showcase at the Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre on May 27.

"It's all in the realm of swamp-themed activities," said organizer Amber Phelps Bondaroff.

They will also be exploring the mystical tale of the "T.A.B." (Toxic Algae Blob), which they say takes up its home in the depths of Wascana Lake.

Leading up to the showcase, they are releasing a series of videos and photos with T.A.B. sightings and featuring T.A.B. enthusiasts to rev up more interest.

Phelps Bondaroff has been in the province for five years and said she doesn't think a Saskatchewan swamp monster is out of the realm of possibilities.

"We as an arts collective kind of heard about these reported sightings and I can't confirm or deny whether T.A.B. is really in existence," said Phelps Bondaroff. "For the sake of the festival, we're going with some vague facts and we're elaborating."

Conspiracy theorist Kenton Dampchuk (better known as Carl Johnson, singer with the band Library Voices) spoke to Sheila Coles of CBC Radio's Morning Edition about seeing the swamp creature.

"I was jogging around the lake one night and I just saw what looked like a pile of garbage," he said. "Two giant red eyes just stared at me and started coming towards me. Luckily, I was in amazing shape, so I just started running as quickly as I could. I'm just glad I escaped with my life."

Wascana Lake will be the backdrop to much of the festival's events.

Interestingly enough, he said no one could confirm any of his T.A.B. sightings, but said there are definitely other believers out there.

"I think it's a bunch of garbage that gathered in the lake in the '70s and a singularity happened and it became self-aware," he said. "It's important to be careful around this thing because I don't think it's a nice lake monster."

If you want to get a look at T.A.B., or just listen to live music, Phelps Bondaroff said Willow Island in Wascana Lake will play host to most of the festival's concerts this fall.

With plenty of local bands, artist installations and 'T.A.B.-themed' shenanigans, the festival promises to have a variety of activities.

"I'm hoping the more bass-heavy acts might help lure the swamp monster out of hiding. I hear he loves a good bass line," Phelps Bondaroff said.

"This is not confirmed but is just a theory. One of many that are floating around."