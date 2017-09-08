A lot of people love mild temperatures in the winter, and now the City of Regina has another reason to celebrate.

Lack of snow last winter has contributed to a $2 million surplus in the city's 2016-2017 winter maintenance budget.

The warm temperatures and lack of snow resulted in cost savings of more than $858,000 to the city. As well, the city's snow storage site brought in $296,000 in revenue. It started charging people to use the facility last year.

According to the city, last year's snow budget brought in an even higher surplus of $2.8 million dollars.

The city's Winter Maintenance Reserve has a balance of $6.3 million dollars, in case of a heavy snow year.

Regina also started using liquid salt on the roads last winter, as a way to use less salt and make roads safer.