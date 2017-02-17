As winter seems to be melting away, temperature records were broken in 15 communities across Saskatchewan on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the warm temperatures were the result of a westerly flow of mild pacific air across the Prairies.

Maple Creek topped the list for the warmest temperature in the province, as the mercury went as high as 15.9 C. This broke the old record for temperatures on Feb. 16 of 13.3 C, which was set in 1931.

Saskatoon and Regina also saw record-setting temperatures. Saskatoon temperatures just surpassed the city's old record of 7.4 C set in 2002, reaching 7.5 C on Thursday. Regina set a new record of 9.2 C. The old record of 4.6 C was set in 1981.

These other communities across Saskatchewan saw record-breaking temperatures: