Old weather records were melting away Wednesday — with historic high temperatures being exceeded in 21 Saskatchewan communities.
Among the places where records for Jan. 18 were set were Regina hit (4.7 C) and Saskatoon (6.7).
According to Environment Canada, a warm Pacific air mass brought widespread high temperatures to most of the province.
The warm air will remain in place for a couple more days, and more record highs are likely to be set through the end of the week, the weather agency says.
Here are the communities where warm weather records were set (plus one tie):
ASSINIBOIA
New record of 5.8
Old record of 5.0 set in 1991
Records started in 1915
BROADVIEW
New record of 4.9
Old record of 3.5 set in 1991
Records started in 1904
COLLINS BAY
New record of -0.9
Old record of -1.9 set in 2009
Records started in 1972
CORONACH
New record of 5.3
Old record of 5.0 set in 1981
Records started in 1928
ELBOW
New record of 8.2
Old record of 3.2 set in 2009
Records started in 1918
INDIAN HEAD
New record of 4.2
Old record of 4.0 set in 1991
Records started in 1877
KEY LAKE
New record of 3.0
Old record of 2.7 set in 2009
Records started in 1976
LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE
New record of 5.7
Old record of 3.7 set in 2009
Records started in 1975
LEADER
New record of 9.3
Old record of 7.0 set in 1981
Records started in 1924
LUCKY LAKE
New record of 7.6
Old record of 3.7 set in 2009
Records started in 1972
MAPLE CREEK
New record of 12.2
Old record of 10.1 set in 2014
Records started in 1915
MELFORT
New record of 4.9
Old record of 4.0 set in 1991
Records started in 1901
REGINA
New record of 4.7
Old record of 4.2 set in 1991
Records started in 1883
ROCKGLEN
New record of 6.8
Old record of 5.0 set in 2009
Records started in 1956
ROSETOWN
New record of 5.9
Old record of 5.6 set in 1919
Records started in 1913
SASKATOON
New record of 6.7
Old record of 5.0 set in 1923
Records started in 1892
SCOTT
New record of 4.4
Old record of 4.1 set in 2009
Records started in 1911
STONY RAPIDS
New record of -0.4
Old record of -1.7 set in 1977
Records started in 1960
WATROUS
New record of 6.4
Old record of 4.0 set in 2009
Records started in 1953
WYNYARD
New record of 6.2
Old record of 2.4 set in 1991
Records started in 1939
YORKTON
New record of 4.6
Old record of 3.4 set in 1991
Records started in 1884
TIED RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES
LLOYDMINSTER
Tied record of 6.0
Record of 6 set in 1991
Records started in 1905