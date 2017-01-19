Old weather records were melting away Wednesday — with historic high temperatures being exceeded in 21 Saskatchewan communities.

Among the places where records for Jan. 18 were set were Regina hit (4.7 C) and Saskatoon (6.7).

According to Environment Canada, a warm Pacific air mass brought widespread high temperatures to most of the province.

The warm air will remain in place for a couple more days, and more record highs are likely to be set through the end of the week, the weather agency says.

Here are the communities where warm weather records were set (plus one tie):

ASSINIBOIA

New record of 5.8

Old record of 5.0 set in 1991

Records started in 1915

BROADVIEW

New record of 4.9

Old record of 3.5 set in 1991

Records started in 1904

COLLINS BAY

New record of -0.9

Old record of -1.9 set in 2009

Records started in 1972

CORONACH

New record of 5.3

Old record of 5.0 set in 1981

Records started in 1928

ELBOW

New record of 8.2

Old record of 3.2 set in 2009

Records started in 1918

INDIAN HEAD

New record of 4.2

Old record of 4.0 set in 1991

Records started in 1877

KEY LAKE

New record of 3.0

Old record of 2.7 set in 2009

Records started in 1976

LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE

New record of 5.7

Old record of 3.7 set in 2009

Records started in 1975

LEADER

New record of 9.3

Old record of 7.0 set in 1981

Records started in 1924

LUCKY LAKE

New record of 7.6

Old record of 3.7 set in 2009

Records started in 1972

MAPLE CREEK

New record of 12.2

Old record of 10.1 set in 2014

Records started in 1915

MELFORT

New record of 4.9

Old record of 4.0 set in 1991

Records started in 1901

REGINA

New record of 4.7

Old record of 4.2 set in 1991

Records started in 1883

ROCKGLEN

New record of 6.8

Old record of 5.0 set in 2009

Records started in 1956

ROSETOWN

New record of 5.9

Old record of 5.6 set in 1919

Records started in 1913

SASKATOON

New record of 6.7

Old record of 5.0 set in 1923

Records started in 1892

SCOTT

New record of 4.4

Old record of 4.1 set in 2009

Records started in 1911

STONY RAPIDS

New record of -0.4

Old record of -1.7 set in 1977

Records started in 1960

WATROUS

New record of 6.4

Old record of 4.0 set in 2009

Records started in 1953

WYNYARD

New record of 6.2

Old record of 2.4 set in 1991

Records started in 1939

YORKTON

New record of 4.6

Old record of 3.4 set in 1991

Records started in 1884

TIED RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES

LLOYDMINSTER

Tied record of 6.0

Record of 6 set in 1991

Records started in 1905

Wednesday was a day when many people outside has smiles on their faces. Warm weather records were set in 21 communities. (Trent Peppler/CBC)