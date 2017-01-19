Old weather records were melting away Wednesday — with historic high temperatures being exceeded in 21 Saskatchewan communities.

Among the places where records for Jan. 18 were set were Regina hit (4.7 C) and Saskatoon (6.7).

According to Environment Canada, a warm Pacific air mass brought widespread high temperatures to most of the province. 

The warm air will remain in place for a couple more days, and more record highs are likely to be set through the end of the week, the weather agency says.

Here are the communities where warm weather records were set (plus one tie): 

ASSINIBOIA 
New record of 5.8 
Old record of 5.0 set in 1991 
Records started in 1915 

BROADVIEW 
New record of 4.9 
Old record of 3.5 set in 1991 
Records started in 1904 

COLLINS BAY 
New record of -0.9 
Old record of -1.9 set in 2009 
Records started in 1972 

CORONACH 
New record of 5.3 
Old record of 5.0 set in 1981 
Records started in 1928 

ELBOW 
New record of 8.2 
Old record of 3.2 set in 2009 
Records started in 1918 

INDIAN HEAD 
New record of 4.2 
Old record of 4.0 set in 1991 
Records started in 1877 

KEY LAKE 
New record of 3.0 
Old record of 2.7 set in 2009 
Records started in 1976 

LAST MOUNTAIN LAKE 
New record of 5.7 
Old record of 3.7 set in 2009 
Records started in 1975 

LEADER 
New record of 9.3 
Old record of 7.0 set in 1981 
Records started in 1924 

LUCKY LAKE 
New record of 7.6 
Old record of 3.7 set in 2009 
Records started in 1972 

MAPLE CREEK 
New record of 12.2 
Old record of 10.1 set in 2014 
Records started in 1915 

MELFORT 
New record of 4.9 
Old record of 4.0 set in 1991 
Records started in 1901 

REGINA
New record of 4.7 
Old record of 4.2 set in 1991 
Records started in 1883 

ROCKGLEN 
New record of 6.8 
Old record of 5.0 set in 2009 
Records started in 1956 

ROSETOWN 
New record of 5.9 
Old record of 5.6 set in 1919 
Records started in 1913 

SASKATOON 
New record of 6.7 
Old record of 5.0 set in 1923 
Records started in 1892 

SCOTT 
New record of 4.4 
Old record of 4.1 set in 2009 
Records started in 1911 

STONY RAPIDS 
New record of -0.4 
Old record of -1.7 set in 1977 
Records started in 1960 

WATROUS 
New record of 6.4 
Old record of 4.0 set in 2009 
Records started in 1953 

WYNYARD 
New record of 6.2 
Old record of 2.4 set in 1991 
Records started in 1939 

YORKTON 
New record of 4.6 
Old record of 3.4 set in 1991 
Records started in 1884

TIED RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES 

LLOYDMINSTER 
Tied record of 6.0 
Record of 6 set in 1991 
Records started in 1905

Warm weather in Saskatchewan

Wednesday was a day when many people outside has smiles on their faces. Warm weather records were set in 21 communities. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Warm weather in Regina

Children who had to stay inside due to cold weather earlier this month have been making up for lost time. (Trent Peppler/CBC)