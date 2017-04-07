For the second time in two days, historic high temperature records have been broken across Saskatchewan.

On Friday four records were broken for April 7.

At 24.6 C, Yellow Grass was the hottest spot in the province — and the country — with Regina in a close second place at 23.6 C.

In Regina the previous record was 23.3 C, which was recorded in 1900.

​Prince Albert beat its old record of 20 C, set in 1889, setting a new high for April 7 of 21.3.

It was 20.3 C in Melfort, a full degree warmer than the previous record for April 7 set in 2005.

Honourable mention goes to Hudson Bay, which registered 19.9 C today, nearly matching the previous record of 20 C set in 1955.