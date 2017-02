Regina police have laid charges in a shooting which occurred over the weekend.

On Sunday, a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Monday.

Police recovered a homemade zipgun capable of firing a single round from a home on the 2000 block of Wallace Street.

The youth faces three charges, including reckless discharge.

He made a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.