Premier Brad Wall has taken aim at comments that Gov. Gen. Julie Payette made in a speech to the Canadian Science Policy Convention last week.
- Payette takes on climate change deniers and horoscopes
- Scheer blasts Trudeau for supporting Governor General
On Nov. 1, Payette made critical statements about pseudo science, creationism and unwillingness by some people to accept that climate change is man-made.
"We are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention or whether it was coming out of a natural process let alone, oh my goodness, a random process," Payette said in her speech.
Wall sent a letter to the Governor General Thursday deriding her comments and advising her to think again about speaking down to those with spiritual and religious beliefs.
"I am concerned recent comments you have made did not meet the standard of conduct that comes with your position," the letter reads.
Wall adds that Payette will be more than welcome when she makes her first visit to Saskatchewan, but tells her "to avoid denigrating or mocking the many adherents of faiths that believe in a Creator," adding that "many in Saskatchewan object to your comment."
Wall has been quite public in the past voicing his displeasure with federal policy and decisions in open letters and in interviews.
- Wall pens carbon tax concerns in letter to Ralph Goodale
- Wall asks Ottawa to suspend Syrian refugee plan
