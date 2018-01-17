RCMP say they are looking for a man who may be involved in a possible child luring case in Wadena.

Police received a report of a girl who had been approached by a man in a grey or silver dented van. He allegedly told her to "get in the vehicle."

The child ran into a nearby building, located on the 200 block of Main Street.

The man is described as Caucasian and in his early 20s, with short brown hair and a short beard.

Police were told the man was also wearing dark sunglasses and a black hoodie with a graphic of a sunglasses-wearing shark in a yellow circle.

The van's dent was located on the passenger door and no licence plate descriptor was available.

If you see anyone matching this description, call Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500.

Wadena is located 175 kilometres northwest of Regina.