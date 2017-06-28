As Canada 150 gets closer, gardeners across the country are debating what should be named the national flower.

The maple is the national tree and recently, Canadians named the grey jay the national bird, but the country has never had a national flower.

CBC Saskatchewan gardening columnist Lyndon Penner said the Master Gardeners of Ontario — a non-profit gardeners' organization — has put forward a motion to the federal government calling on it to pick a national flower.

Now, Canadians have the chance to make their own pick.

The flower has to be one that grows naturally in all 10 provinces and three territories.

It has to embody the spirit of Canadians.

And it can't already be a provincial symbol, like Saskatchewan's prairie lily.

The 3 competitors

The list of flowers in contention has already been narrowed down to the top three.

Here they are, along with some information about each from Master Gardeners of Ontario and Lyndon Penner's assessment.

Hooded Ladies' Tresses

Hooded ladies' tresses have unique spiralling flowers. (Wikipedia Commons.)

Unique spiralling flower.

Found in open, wet areas.

Flowers from July to September.

Food source for bumblebees.

"It's more interesting than pretty, I think," said Penner.

Twinflower ​

The twinflower always blooms in pairs of two. (Youtube)

Found in forests and wetlands all over Canada.

Flowers for one week in June.

Winter forage for caribou.

"It's so dainty and delicate and diminutive, I don't know that the twinflower represents us," said Penner.

"I mean, it is very hardy and tough, but at the same time, it's so small."



Bunchberry

The bunchberry changes colours throughout the season. (Wikipedia Commons)

Changes with the seasons: white flowers in spring, red berries in summer, red-purple leaves in fall.

Very common in forests and wetlands all over Canada.

Berries are a food source for animals and birds.

Winter forage source for caribou, moose, elk, deer.

Only species of dogwood in the world that grows as a perennial rather than a shrub.

"It's one of those flowers that's attractive without being really flashy and I think that is a good representation of Canadians," said Penner.

"We're nice, but we're not in anybody's face."

Voting will close at midnight on June 30th, and the winner will be announced on Canada Day.

You can cast your vote here.