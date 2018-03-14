Regina police have announced that beginning Monday, volunteers looking to get a criminal record check will have to pay $10.

Previously, there was no charge for volunteers to get the checks done.

The fee was approved by Regina city council as part of the latest municipal budget, which was passed late last month.

The fee "reflects more accurately the cost of time and resources to process volunteer criminal record checks," the Regina Police Service said in a press release Wednesday.

People looking to volunteer will be required to provide police with a letter from the organization for which they intend to volunteer. They will also be fingerprinted.

If you need a criminal record check for more than one organization, the fee will still be only $10 but additional letters will be needed.

The fee for an employment criminal record check remains unchanged at $45.