Visual vs. scientific identification: a coroner explains the differences

After a tragedy with mass casualties, it is the painstaking work of coroners or medical examiners to identify the victims.

In incidents of death, there are two methods that can be used to identify bodies: visual and scientific.

For example, in Saskatchewan's Humboldt Broncos crash, visual identification was used. In the Toronto van attack, scientific identification was used.

The method used depends on the case, and some provinces have guidelines in place for big incidents.

Saskatchewan does not have any such guidelines. Ontario has the Complex Fatality Plan, which states that in complicated cases like the Toronto attack, scientific identification will be used.

"[Scientific ID] is done because of the fact that the complexities mean that you don't actually have all of the same factors available that would be when it's an isolated death," said Dr. Dirk Huyer, chief coroner for Ontario.

Huyer attended the scene of the attack and is part of a team who identified the victims in Toronto.

Ontario Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer attended the Toronto van attack scene and was part of a team identifying the victims. (CBC)

The difference between methods

Visual: "When we look at what it termed 'visual identification', it in fact is visual confirmation. So usually, when we're asking a family member to view a deceased person, we're asking them to confirm that that's who they believe it is," Huyer said.

"Prior to that, there's multiple factors we've considered [like] the person comes from their own house, their own car, they have identification that's with them, they may have tattoos or marks or clothing.

"So we're almost completely sure that that's the person when we take somebody to meet with them," he said.

Scientific: Scientific identification involves things like fingerprints, dental records and DNA matching.

This method takes longer and Huyer acknowledges it can be difficult for families. He said it's important to be in constant communication with the families of the dead.

"We do tell the families we believe that their loved one has passed," he said.

"We tell them the steps that we're taking, we explain why and we then provide them with updates on how we're doing with the whole process."

What leads to misidentifying bodies?

There are multiple factors that can contribute to the complexity of the case, including multiple deaths from a single incident, whether the victims have traumatic injuries, if the people that die resemble each other in appearance, whether people have identification on them and if the person confirming the death knew the deceased really well.

The Saskatchewan government wouldn't provide specific information on why the coroner's office used visual identification in the Humboldt case, and instead issued a statement to CBC News which read, in part:

"With bodies, the evidence may include identification carried on the body, visual identification using photographs (driver's licenses, passports, family photos) or personal characteristics such as scars, tattoos or piercings. Identification of the body by family, friends or other persons is additional evidence that typically provides confirmation. In most cases, visual identification provides a high degree of certainty and further testing is not justified."

The province is currently reviewing the rules for coroners to determine whether there are areas that need improvement, and how to prevent mistakes from happening again in the future.