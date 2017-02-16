A trip to the mall Thursday let people visit a farm northwest of Regina — virtually.

The Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association set up the display at the Cornwall Centre to mark Canada's Agriculture Day.

"We brought the ranch with us," Ryder Lee, CEO of the association, said.

Virtual reality goggles were offered to people to let them experience what it's like to be on a ranch.

"You can't take everybody out to the ranch or the farm, especially when it's winter like this, but it's a 360-[degree] video," said Lee.

"You not only get to see what's going on around you, with cattle coming right up to you, you also get to listen to the rancher talk about what they do."