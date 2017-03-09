Vince Young is the new quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 33-year-old former NFL pivot, who last played in a regular season game in 2011 for the Philadelphia Eagles, was introduced at a Thursday morning news conference at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Young says he misses the game and he hit it off with Roughriders head coach Chris Jones. He thanked his wife Candice and also gave thanks for the support he received allowing him to come to Regina.

Jones says the selection of the team's No. 1 quarterback will be a competition, and that Young's win-loss record of 31-17 was a major factor in bringing him in.

The Roughriders put the former University of Texas star on their negotiation list. Shortly after, Young's new agent, Leigh Steinberg, announced his client was hoping to make a comeback.

On Wednesday, Steinberg tweeted that he was headed to Saskatchewan to finalize a contract with the Roughriders.

College star

Young, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, led the Texas Longhorns to the 2005 NCAA National Championship.

He was the MVP of Rose Bowl, running for the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left to defeat the University of Southern California Trojans 41-38.

Young finished second that year in voting for the Heisman Trophy, the award for college football's best player.

NFL career

Following his Rose Bowl heroics, Young declared for the NFL draft. He was selected third overall by the Tennessee Titans and would go on to win NFL offensive rookie of the year.

Vince Young is best known for his college heroics and his time as the quarterback of the Tennessee Titans. (Frederick Breedon/The Associated Press)

Young signed with the Eagles for the 2011 season, playing in only six games, and would be cut by three different teams over the next three years without playing a regular season game.

Young announced his retirement in 2014.

Replacing Durant

Young will be the favourite to replace Darian Durant, who was traded to Montreal Alouettes in January.

The Roughriders signed Kevin Glenn 10 days after Durant was traded. Glenn has the most CFL experience of any quarterback on the Riders roster.

He will be 38 when the season starts.