Going from NFL starting quarterback to the CFL has not been a successful transition in the past, but Vince Young is hoping to change that with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Young will turn 34 when the season starts. He started 50 games in the NFL from 2006 to 2011 and hasn't played in a regular season game in more than five years. In fact, Young hasn't played organized football since the 2013 pre-season.

"It's not my first rodeo. It's going to take some time but I love to learn from my mistakes, so we'll see," Young said.

Since the 1970s, a few quarterbacks have cut their teeth in Canada before heading south and having success. Joe Theismann, Warren Moon and Jeff Garcia all used the CFL to launch their NFL careers.

Most of the signal callers who have come to the CFL and thrived have little to no NFL time.

But experienced NFL quarterbacks have not come up north and had much success.

​One exception

The outlier is Doug Flutie.

The CFL legend started 14 games in the NFL from 1986-89, throwing 15 touchdowns.

In 1990 at age 27, Flutie signed with the BC Lions. From 1990-97, the Boston College star played in 136 games and threw 270 touchdown passes. He won three Grey Cups and six MVP awards.

In 1997, Flutie signed with the Buffalo Bills and would play an additional eight seasons.

Doug Flutie is the only modern example of an NFL vet having success in the CFL at the quarterback position. Flutie won the Grey Cup in 1992, 1996 and 1997. (Canadian Press)

When asked about any similarities between Flutie and Young, Riders' head coach Chris Jones said this: "I'm not going to pigeon-hole: Vince is Vince. He's been successful for a reason."

Drawing on his own experience from coming to the CFL from the U.S., Jones said there is an adjustment.

"Until you get your feet wet there's no set map as to what exactly you need to do as a quarterback or as a coach, quite honestly," Jones said.

"You think you know football, and you know U.S.-style football, and there's a little bit of a learning curve but the more you work the better you get at it."

Kerry Joseph another example

Former Roughrider Kerry Joseph knows exactly what it's like to play QB in the CFL after a long break from throwing the football.

In 2007, Kerry Joseph won the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award and led the Roughriders to the Grey Cup title. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Joseph was a standout at McNeese State University and after a few years in NFL Europe, made the Seattle Seahawks as a safety.

After four years in the NFL playing defence, Joseph made his comeback as a CFL quarterback for the Ottawa Renegades at age 30.

In 2007, Joseph was named CFL Most Outstanding Player and led the Roughriders to the Grey Cup.