A veteran believes "mindless stupidity" and a "total disregard for people of this country" is behind recent vandalism to a landmark honouring local soldiers killed in The First World War.

The graffiti was spotted on the Cenotaph in Regina's Victoria Park on Sunday. Red spray paint appears on one side of the monument, and several other spots around the area.

"I'm totally disgusted," said Ron Hitchcock, first-vice president of Royal Canadian Legion branch 001.

"It's a sign of lack of respect for every citizen of this country, particularly veterans."

A veteran says he wants do know why someone would do this. (Stephanie Taylor/CBC)

According to the City of Regina's website, the Cenotaph was designed by R.W.G. Heughan of Ross & Macdonald of Montreal and F.H. Portnall, a local architect.

A local landmark

The monument was unveiled in 1926. A service and wreath-laying ceremony is held at the site every Remembrance Day.

As of early Sunday afternoon, the graffiti had not yet been removed.

The Cenotaph was also a target of graffiti back in 2015.Hitchock said he would simply like to know why someone would do this.

"Then they need to make amends for this," he said.

Regina police said it has received a few calls about the graffiti and is investigating.