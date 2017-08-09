A Regina man who pleaded guilty to a charge related to a Canada-U.S. human smuggling ring is expected to be sentenced today in North Dakota.

Victor Omoruyi was arrested and charged for taking part in transporting nine Nigerian citizens and asylum seekers to the Canadian border from the United States on April 14.

In June, he pleaded guilty to the charge of harbouring and transporting an alien.

Omoruyi's lawyer, David Dusek, is asking for a four-month sentence. A plea agreement is calling for six months.

The shorter sentence would allow Omoruyi to immediately return home to Canada, if given credit for time served.

"If the judge wants him to do the six months, he has to do the rest of the time, and then he'll be allowed to go back," Dusek said.

Omoruyi's wife, Michelle Omoruyi, is also facing charges after nine people were found in her vehicle on the Canadian side of the border.

She has been charged with one count of human smuggling under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, and one count of conspiracy to commit human smuggling.

Her next court appearance is Aug. 14 in Estevan, Sask.