Home sweet home has a new meaning for one Regina man who claimed his prize in the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery this week.

On Friday, Derrick Fink of Vibank, Sask., located 52 kilometres of the city, officially received the $1.4-million grand prize showhome at 4345 Sage Dr. in Regina.

This 4,200-square-foot house in the Creeks neighbourhood of Regina was the grand prize in the Hospitals of Regina Foundation home lottery. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

According to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation website, Fink will not have to pay tax on the win, as lottery winnings in Canada are considered windfalls.

Now that he has the title of the home, he doesn't have to pay any fees but is responsible for the usual costs of home ownership.

As the winner, Fink has the choice to keep the home and all the furnishings, or put it up for sale.

The master bedroom lets the light shine in. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

The bathroom is tiled to look like wood. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

The house features two decks. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

There are multiple bedrooms on the second floor. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

The 4,200-square-foot home in the Creeks neighbourhood, in the southeast part of the city, was the grand prize but cars, vacations, cash and other prizes were given out as well.

From left to right: Sophocleous, Fink, Motunrayo Adeyoju and the Jenkins family. (Hospitals of Regina Foundation)

The Lincoln and luxury early bird prize went to Shane Hannah of Regina.

Darcy Jenkins of Regina won $385,915 in the 50/50 add-on and Motunrayo Adeyoju, also of Regina, was drawn to choose either a BMW, an Acura or $55,000 in cash.

The money raised through the Home Lottery will go toward the purchase of hospital equipment.