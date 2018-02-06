While many people celebrate Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, the town of Wakaw, Sask., will be celebrating Vey Day.

Linden Vey, 26, is the only Saskatchewan athlete on the Canadian men's hockey team headed to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang this month, and his hometown is celebrating.

"The community has been amazing," said Brigitte Vey, Linden's mother.

Linden Vey previously played for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings. (Canucks.com)

Wakaw is 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A 'Wak'-load of activities

Wakaw's mayor recently designated Feb. 14 as Vey Day.

The flag's first day was at a The Wakaw Jubilee Arena during a tournament for three- to six-year-olds. (Submitted by Erin Standish)

Residents are set to wear red in support of Linden, while others have created custom shirts with the number 91 on them — his jersey number.

A flag is also floating around the community for residents to sign with well-wishes.

"We'll deliver it to him ourselves," Brigitte said, as the family is travelling to South Korea to watch Linden play on Feb. 12.

Additionally, window displays featuring decorated flags — purchased by the town — are set up around the community at businesses and institutions. A panel of judges will choose the top three closer to the Olympic puck drop.

"I'm humbled and so thankful for the support of the community and everything — it's been amazing," Brigitte said.

Linden currently sits on the National League roster for the Zürcher Schlittschuh Club Lions (ZSC Lions) in Zürich, Switzerland.

In the past he played in the NHL as a member of the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings.