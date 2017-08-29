A former Saskatchewan resident is used to storms, but is facing a much different type of extreme weather as Tropical Storm Harvey floods her community in Houston, Tex.

Thousands of Texans are battling torrential rain and flooding ​that has claimed the life of at least seven people.

Véronique Eberhart, who was director of the Federation des Francophones de Saskatoon before her family moved to Texas, calls it a "one in a millennium" weather event.

"It's nothing like we've seen before," Eberhart said.

Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston on Sunday. (Richard Carson/Reuters)

Eberhart said local authorities have been talking about the storm since last Tuesday and made it clear to residents that Harvey would bring a major flood in its path.

"The water is everywhere. The water has no place to go. So that's really our problem right now," Eberhart said, explaining that they drain the local dam at night so it doesn't break open.

Along with seemingly endless rain, there have been tornado warnings and strong winds that have collapsed trees right in Eberhart's neighbourhood.

Still, the situation could be a lot more dire.

Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car become stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, on Monday. The two men were evacuating their home that had become flooded when they encountered Worthington's car floating off the road. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

Eberhart said many of her friends were caught up in the worst of the storm and had to evacuate their homes. Police and coast guard teams have rescued at least 2,000 people.

'We are safe, we are dry, we didn't have any blackouts so it's fine, but it's long," she said. "It's not like business as usual."

'You don't want to be out there doing foolish stuff.' - Véronique Eberhart

Her two children can't go to school and her husband, a professor at the University of Houston, can't go to work.

Eberhart said they've got enough food for several more days and the power is still on, so there has been no need to leave the house.

"That would be more dangerous," she said. "You don't want to be out there doing foolish stuff."

According to Eberhart, it's difficult to go to stores and in any case, many are closed. On Monday, schools and office buildings were closed throughout the metropolitan area, home to 6.8 million people, as chest-high water filled some neighbourhoods in the low-lying city.

When she went to the grocery store on Friday, Eberhart said water, batteries and candles were all sold out.

Residents have been worried about blackouts, but Eberhart said her neighbourhood hasn't had any. But she isn't stocking up the fridge and freezer. Instead, she said she's only been shopping for what they need.

Vehicles sit half submerged in flood waters under a bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey (now Tropical Storm Harvey) in Houston, Tex., on Sunday. (Ernest Scheyder/Reuters)

While the flooding is nothing new to the area, Eberhart said this storm has been much more intense than the ones that usually pass through, and it's lasted four days so far, instead of one as usual.

"We knew it would be spectacular. And it is. It's nothing like we've seen before."

In fact, rainfall amounts were so unprecedented that meteorologists had to update the colour charts on the weather service's official rainfall maps.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to go to Texas on Tuesday to survey the damage. Trump signed a disaster proclamation for Texas on Friday, triggering federal relief efforts.