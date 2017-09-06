A 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after hitting a house, several parked cars and a retaining wall with his vehicle.

Early Wednesday morning, Moose Jaw police said the man got into a fight with several people inside a house on Carrington Drive. The man then got into his auto and drove into the home multiple times before driving away.

Later, he hit several parked cars and a cement retaining wall before his vehicle became undrivable. The man then ran away.

People in the area followed the suspect to a nearby yard where the man was arrested.

The man has been charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.