Cleanup is underway at the Regina General Hospital after an SUV plowed through a window near the main entrance.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday.

Police have not said yet if the driver was injured, or if anyone inside the building was hit by debris.

A photo taken by a bystander shows the front end of the car through the glass window, and ambulance attendants helping someone into a transport chair.

The incident comes after a weekend of heavy snowfall, which has resulted in icy and slippery roads.