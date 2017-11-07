A vehicle may not be the safest place to store your firearms, according to Regina Police Service's latest community crime map numbers.

Regina Police began posting online data in 2015. A total of 21 vehicle break-ins where a firearm was stolen have been reported since the first numbers were released.

"Our advice to gun owners has always been to make sure that legally-owned firearms must be stored and transported in accordance with firearms legislation," said Elizabeth Popowich, spokesperson for the Regina Police Service.

Residents reported 21 motor vehicle break-ins resulting in a firearm theft since 2015, according to Regina Police Service's online statistics. (Regina Police Service website)

Albert Park, in Regina's south end, is at the top of the list.

There were nine cases reported in the last year— from August 2016 and September 2017. The incidents, which appear to occur in a scattered pattern, range from Regina's south end to the north area of the city.

"Nine incidents is quite a low number," Popowich explained, elaborating that Regina is surrounded by rural municipalities and a farm-based economy resulting in "quite a few" legal gun owners, which include hunters and farmers.

From August 2016 to September 2017 there were nine reports of vehicle break and enters included the theft of a firearm across Regina. (Regina Police Service website)

Popowich said there does not appear to be a trend in terms of the location of vehicles.

"The theft of the firearms is purely a crime opportunity and can happen anywhere," she said.