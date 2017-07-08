A Regina city bus is seriously damaged after a crash with a van Saturday morning.

The van collided with the bus at the intersection of 3rd Avenue N. and Argyle Street at about 11 a.m.

Witness Audrey Eyahpaise said she was sitting on her steps on Argyle Street, talking to a friend on the phone, when she saw the blue caravan hit the bus.

Both the van and bus were damaged in the collision. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

The bus's front window was cracked in various places and fluids were leaking from underneath. The entire front of the van was smashed in.

There are no reports of injuries or what caused the collision at this time.

Eyahpaise said she was initially mad at the van's driver and told her to pay better attention while on the road.

Neighbours gathered in the area, including Audrey Eyahpaise who said she saw the incident unfold. (Alex Soloducha/CBC News)

"There are a lot of children around this corner who play here and one of them is my grandson. They are always playing right here and that's my my main concern," Eyahpaise said.

Although Eyahpaise said she's only lived in the area for about a year, her neighbours have told her collisions are common at the intersection.