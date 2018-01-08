Regina police are investigating after a collision on the city's west side Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. CST, police were called to the 4700 block of Seventh Avenue, where they found a badly damaged minivan with a flat tire.

School bus with kids on it pulled away as I arrived. Neighbors say the bus was involved in the accident. No confirmation from police. pic.twitter.com/Mc3CJhHKP5 — @alexjohnsonCBC

"It was just a huge bang and then I heard people screaming," said nearby resident Amber Langmo, detailing how the van nearly ended up on her lawn.

She said a person was spotted getting out of the van and then paced back and forth in front of her house until an ambulance arrived.

"My sister was out starting her car and he told her he hit the school bus," she added.

Police would not comment on the situation or whether there were injuries.