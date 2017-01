A van was badly damaged in a single vehicle crash Monday morning in Regina.

The vehicle hit a tree on Albert Street and 23rd Avenue around 10:30 a.m. CST.

Traffic was slowed down as police, fire and paramedics attended to the crash.

Traffic was backed upon Albert Street, while emergency crews worked at the scene. (Submitted by Peter Scoular)

The van's driver side was heavily damaged and the airbags were deployed.

There's no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the collision.