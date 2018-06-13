14-year-old boy charged by Regina police for allegedly threatening to beat someone up

A 14-year-old boy has been charged by Regina police with uttering threats after he and another boy allegedly talked about beating someone up.

Police were notified Tuesday of a conversation on social media, according to a news release.

Two boys were talking and the boy who is now facing charges "was expressing an intention to cause physical injury to a third teen," the release said.

Police arrested the teen. He is charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

He cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.