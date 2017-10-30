A musical written in Regina about young people at an LGBT summer camp has received a national award from the Playwrights Guild of Canada.

Creators Kelley Jo Burke and Jeffery Straker received the Stage West Pechet Musical Award for their musical, Us, at a gala in Toronto on Sunday night.

The musical is described as an exploration and celebration of the search for identity among a diverse group of young people.

Burke thanked the staff, volunteers and campers at Camp fYrefly Saskatchewan, which is a leadership retreat for gender- and sexually-diverse youth.

"They are warriors — and this project would have been wholly impossible for Jeff and I without the gift of their voices, and the gift of their inclusion of us," said Burke in a news release Monday.

Burke and Straker will receive a $5,000 prize for the award, which recognizes the best new Canadian musical that is still being developed.

The Regina-based creators have been working on the musical for more than two years.

The finished production will be part of the Globe Theatre season in Regina from Feb. 28 to March 18, 2018.