A break-in at a Regina home has left Kristin Vogel in mourning after thieves stole an urn with her mother's ashes.

"I immediately broke down when I realized they had taken her ashes," said Vogel.

Thieves broke in on Monday and took only a few items, including the urn, jewellery and a laptop. A Regina Police Service email says that the break-in happened anywhere between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. CST.

Vogel's mother, Rhonda Ermel, died in December after a six-year battle with cancer.

Vogel said the family planned to take the ashes to Mexico to spread them there.

The urn's design shows a person figure with stretched-out arms that turns into a bird and flies away. (Submitted by Kristin Vogel)

"We had just booked a trip for November, and now someone has taken her ashes."

She's not sure why anyone would take the urn. Vogel describes the urn as having funeral-like graphics on it: "A human turning into a bird and flying away."

Vogel has turned to social media to get the word out, in case someone comes across the container or if the thieves have a conscience.

"The thought they could be in the garbage, or smashed ... even the thought that someone strange was handling my mom's ashes — my soul just feels so heavy," said Vogel.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Vogel said if anyone finds the urn and ashes, they can drop them off with the Regina police or Paragon Funeral Services. Vogel can also be reached on Facebook.