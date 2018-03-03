The University of Regina Cougars women's basketball team trounced the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 75-55 Friday night for their third Canada West title.

Championship banners for 2004, 2013 and now 2018 will be hung in the Centre for Kinesiology, Health & Sport at the U of R.

Friday's game was the third consecutive time the Saskatchewan squads have squared off in the Canada West championship. But for the first time in those three years, the Cougars came out on top at home.

In 2016 and 2017, the Huskies took the championship while playing on their home turf.

The Cougars started out strong with a 12-0 lead during the first quarter and were leading 41-29 at the half. From that point on, the home team led the visitors by double digits.

Cougars guard Kyanna Giles led both teams in scoring with 18 points, 15 of which came in the first half of the game. Canada West rookie of the year Carolina Goncalves put up 16 points.

For the Huskies, guard Sabine Dukate led the team with 12 points and forward Summer Masikewich scored 10 points and brought in nine rebounds.

The two teams will face off again this coming weekend during the 2018 U Sports Championship.