U of R profs say camera 'surveillance' during exams does not address cheating concerns

Faculty members at the University of Regina are slamming the administrative decision to put video cameras in exam rooms in an attempt to combat cheating and academic misconduct.

"Such activity is what we might call surveillance," said Darlene Juschka, who is an associate professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Religious Studies.

The University of Regina plans to set up video cameras in exam rooms to deter students from academic misconduct, which in turn can protect the reputation of the university, according to administration.

Several recent cases of academic misconduct at the university have been reported.

However, Juschka said the cameras won't address specific problems that have been raised, such as plagiarism, computer breaches, theft, bribes or threats to teacher assistants.

"Is it to look like we're doing something? What is the point in having this when it's not dealing with the problems pointed out to us."

Concerns over consent

The university said students can refuse to take an exam if they don't want to be videotaped. However, the student would be "deficient in a major course requirement and the appropriate grade being assigned."

"These are adults. I personally think their rights aren't being considered," Juschka said.

"If they don't consent, they should not be punished for that."

We're also worried about the notion of putting in cameras which are fear-based control. - Dennis Fitzpatrick

She said cheating must be dealt with but doesn't think video recordings are the solution.

The unwillingness to write the exams comes at a significant cost, and so students' consent to be videotaped is coerced, said Dennis Fitzpatrick, professor of biochemistry and president of the University of Regina Faculty Association President.

"Given the hammer, do you actually have an informed consent?"

Lack of consultation

University of Regina Faculty Association president Dennis Fitzpatrick says the university did not consult faculty members before making the decision to install video cameras in examination rooms. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Fitzpatrick has raised concerns about consent, but he also said the association is also displeased by the lack of dialogue.

"It came out of nowhere. There was no consultation and this is the kind of major change that students, faculty and faculty associations should be involved in discussing," he said.

It's why he said he penned a letter to the 1,400 some members of the faculty association, detailing his concerns about the cameras.

"We're also worried about the notion of putting in cameras which are fear-based control. We would like to see is a plan to ensure that exams are monitored."

Fitzpatrick said the association wants the institution to find the right solution to cheating rather than the quick one. He suggested having multiple versions of each exam.

The university has planned a year-long project to assess the state of academic integrity on campus

Fitzpatrick said he wants the recommendations that will eventually come out to be embraced, funded and rapidly implemented.

