The University of Regina will be recognized for its supports and services for Indigenous students on Monday.

An eagle staff will be presented to the university at 11:00 a.m. CST, though the university did not say who is offering the staff.

The eagle staff is a sacred symbol traditionally presented to a warrior or leader for their service to the community, said the university spokesperson in an email.

They said the recognition is a great honour for the University.

Elders, singers and drummers will be in attendance. There will also be a Treaty 4 flag installation.

University President Vianne Timmons will accept the staff on behalf of the university.