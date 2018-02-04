It might just be possible to create a work of art with only your eyes.

The University of Regina hosted a hackathon on Feb. 3, inviting people with mobility issues to create lines, shapes and art with the use of an eye-tracker. But for those not used to making art this way, they realize quickly it's hard to control their eye motions as they look at a computer screen.

"Some of our early drawings from first-time users are quite fun to watch," says Christian Riegel, an English professor with the university's Campion College. "They try to make a circle and it's just a lot of squiggles on the screen."

People can learn to control their eye movements more carefully, moving from making lines to shapes and potentially to more elaborate works of art.

An image of a cat is one created with the use of an eye-tracker. (Submitted photo)

Riegel is the project lead on a multi-disciplinary research team that is looking at the possibilities in the use of a Tobii 4C eye-tracker, working alongside Carleton University's Visual Simulation Lab.

He explained the research began with the team looking at how people read works like Shakespeare, including how their eyes took in the words.

"That kind of gave us the idea that maybe we could take it a step further and get people to actually create things with their eyes," he said. "Once we started thinking about that, we got really interested in how people can use their brains to create art in different ways."

One goal of the hackathon was to get insights from people about how the technology could help them. While Riegel said he hoped to see people with mobility issues having fun being creative and making art, he also hoped they would see possibilities the device could open up for them.

"People may realize how they can harness technology for all kinds of positive aims."