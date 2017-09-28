A pilot program at the University of Regina aims to help students dress to impress while on the hunt for a job without a hefty price tag.

The University of Regina Students' Union launched its URSU Threads program to provide students with business attire for job interviews, work terms, or presentations free of charge. Any outfit supplied to students is theirs to keep.

"In the current day and age, there are so many cuts to student funding, so if someone doesn't have a suit and they are a full-time student, the last thing on their mind is to spend $200 or $300 on a suit jacket," said Haris Khan, URSU's vice-president of external affairs.

"So this program that we are starting is kind of helping them out and to also make them look professional. Once you look professional, you definitely stand above the crowd."

Khan says he came across similar programs at universities in the United States and wanted to create one for the Regina campus.

He set up a partnership through Dress for Success Regina — an organization that provides professional attire to women to help them secure employment — for female students and set out to find suits for men.

Moores Clothing donated around 100 gently used suits to the program and Khan plans on holding a clothing drive in November.

He has already helped 10 students find a suit in their size from the wardrobe now stored in his office.

If the pilot project is successful, Khan says he hopes to give URSU Threads a permanent home and expand it to university alumni and community members.