A doctoral student at the University of Regina is looking for adults who have been victims of bullying to participate in a new study.

Audur Thorisdottir, a researcher and clinical psychology student, said she became interested in bullying through studying trauma.

"I found that bullying is directly associated with a wide array of long-standing difficulties, such as anxiety and depression and unstable interpersonal relationships," Thorisdottir told CBC News.

"Even though we know all this about bullying, that it's so harmful for people, usually we focus on treating specific symptoms associated with this experience, such as anxiety or low self-esteem, but I want to see if it's possible to treat the actual negative impact of the bullying experience as trauma."

Online treatments

Experts have said one in seven Canadian children between 11 to 16 are victims of bullying.

Thorisdottir wants to test out two different kinds of online treatments for bullying in order to determine which therapy works better for victims.

Painful memories

Participants will receive 12 sessions of online therapy, plus weekly support from a therapist.

Bullying is a subjective experience, Thorisdottir said, but it is generally defined as repeated harmful behaviour directed toward a victim.

She acknowledged that participants in the study will likely be faced with potentially painful memories, but said some people have to revisit those memories into order to start healing.

That's also where the weekly support of a therapist comes in, Thorisdottir said, explaining this is how treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma works.

Although many people see being bullied as a normal, although unpleasant, part of childhood, Thorisdottir said research is proving bullying can have long-term effects on victims: "It seems to be like an event that changes the way you see yourself or you see the world."

Anyone interested in participating can call 306-337-2473 or email bullying.treatment@gmail.com







