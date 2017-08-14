Bruce Craven vividly remembers the first time he met Brad Wall, even though it was nearly 35 years ago.

In early September 1983 Craven was hauling a box up a flight of stairs to his new dormitory at the University of Saskatchewan. Another student was lugging his own boxes to a room across the hall. Craven said "hi."

The fellow 18-year-old said his name was Brad Wall. He told Craven he was from Swift Current and was in his first year of political studies.

"Political studies? What are you going to do with a political studies degree?" Craven asked.

Wall paused briefly before replying, "I want to be in politics and be the premier.'

Craven still remembers meeting Wall at the University of Saskatchewan in September 1983. (Craven Sport Services)

They both laughed at the audacious declaration, but Craven would soon see it was no joke.

Wall became the MLA for Swift Current in 1999, leader of the Saskatchewan Party opposition in 2004, and premier in 2007.

Wall announced his retirement from politics last week after leading the province for nearly a decade. Wall said he'll officially step down when a new party leader is chosen, likely several months from now.

In an interview with CBC News, Wall joked he's been interested in politics "for a disturbingly long time, some would say."

Wall's passion for politics was ignited by the obscure board game Poleconomy, said his Grade 6 teacher David Spencer, who remains a good friend. He also participated in youth politics in high school.

"By the time I met Bruce, I was aspiring to serve," Wall said.

It was at the U of S Wall met longtime friends like Craven, cabinet minister Ken Cheveldayoff and Wall's senior advisor Reg Downs. But he said there were many, many others who opened his mind to opposing arguments and beliefs.

"They counter your viewpoint and make it a little harder to be quite so opinionated," Wall said. "Over time, your views are informed or changed by those friendships."