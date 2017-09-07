Each September the University of Regina`s outdoor academic green is transformed into a place to party with music, games and drinks.

The student's union organizes the week-long bash. The group polled students this past year and learned the festivities have become less about alcohol indulgence.

"We were very focused this year to have a good balance because not all the new students can drink."Haris Khan, a representative from the University of Regina Student's Union (URSU.) "We wanted it to be open for everybody."

Alcohol increases the risk of sexual assault and that's why the University of Regina introduced the new Red Zone campaign this week.

"There's a period of time, and statistically speaking at campuses across the country, where's there's a greater risk of sexual assault," said Costa Maragos, spokesperson for the University of Regina. "That's from the beginning of the fall semester to around the end of November."

The school also offers a mobile application for students, which includes instant contact to campus security and counseling services for those in-need.