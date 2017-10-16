Some drivers for Regina Cabs may be out thousands of dollars if they don't get on the road soon, according to a union representative.

Earlier this year, the City of Regina implemented a lottery system that would see 60 per cent of its seasonal winter licences distributed directly to drivers, while the remaining licences are given to brokerages that then lease them to drivers.

Previously, brokers would receive all of the licences, then lease them to drivers.

"[Drivers] went out, they outfitted cars at great expense, they bought cars," said Leslie McNabb, a staff representative for United Steelworkers, the union that represents Regina Cabs drivers.

Now, the union is alleging the company will not allow drivers who received licences through the lottery to operate under the Regina Cabs name.

"If they can't get their cab on the road by Oct. 30, they have to give those plates back," McNabb said, adding the union is now asking the city for an extension of the deadline.

The taxi industry has run with impunity for many years and it's time for them to be held accountable. - Steve Hunt, United Steelworkers' Western Canada director

Licensed drivers have to operate with one of the three taxi businesses in the city.

"They're scrambling any way they can to get their cars on the road. They've already invested the money."

McNabb accused Regina Cabs of stringing along the licensed drivers, "making it harder for them to find any other place" to work.

"Our members have been mistreated, bullied and taken advantage of by the broker companies that charge fees to drivers, which in many cases means they don't even make minimum wage per hour," said Steve Hunt, the Western Canada director for the United Steelworkers, in a press release.

"The taxi industry has run with impunity for many years and it's time for them to be held accountable."

CBC has reached out to Regina Cabs and the municipality for comment.