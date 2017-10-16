A union representing some of Regina's taxi drivers is accusing one company of blocking some drivers from operating, following a newly amended city bylaw that changed the way licences are distributed.

United Steelworkers issued a press release Thursday that alleges Regina Cabs is refusing to allow drivers who were awarded plates under the city's new lottery system to work under its name.

"This move by Regina Cabs is a slap in the face to public, taxi drivers and Regina city council," says Muhammad Ameer, who has driven for Regina Cabs.

Earlier this year, a bylaw amendment was approved that would grant a portion of the city's seasonal licences directly to drivers, instead of brokers, through a lottery system.

Previously, brokers would receive the licences, and they would lease them to drivers.

"Our members have been mistreated, bullied and taken advantage of by the broker companies that charge fees to drivers, which in many cases means they don't even make minimum wage per hour," said Steve Hunt, the western canada director for the United Steelworkers.

"The taxi industry has run with impunity for many years and it's time for them to be held accountable."

CBC has reached out to Regina Cabs and the municipality for comment.